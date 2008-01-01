What's included?
Dashboard 1
Amazon Linux quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Alerts 1
Amazon Linux observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.
Documentation 1
Amazon Linux observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
What is Amazon Linux?
Amazon supported and maintained Linux image provided by Amazon Web Services for use on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud.
