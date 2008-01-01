  • Log in
Amazon Linux

Use the New Relic Infrastructure agent to monitor Amazon Linux
Amazon Linux
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Amazon Linux quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Amazon Linux

Amazon Linux screenshot 0
Alerts  
1
Amazon Linux observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Documentation  
1
Amazon Linux observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Amazon Linux installation docs

Use the New Relic Infrastructure agent to monitor Amazon Linux.

What is Amazon Linux?

Amazon supported and maintained Linux image provided by Amazon Web Services for use on Amazon Elastic Compute Cloud.

Get started!

Choose this quickstart and follow New Relic's guided install process to monitor your Amazon Linux environment.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
New Relic

Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

