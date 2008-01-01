  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityAmazon Athena
amazon-athena

Amazon Athena

Monitor Amazon Athena by connecting AWS to New Relic
Amazon Athena
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Amazon Athena quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Amazon Athena

Amazon Athena screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Amazon Athena observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Amazon Athena installation docs

Monitor Amazon Athena by connecting AWS to New Relic.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is Amazon Athena?

Serverless, interactive query service to query data and analyze big data in Amazon S3 using standard SQL.

Get started!

Start monitoring Amazon Athena by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our Amazon Athena documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

New Relic offers an integration for reporting your Amazon Athena data. This documentation explains how to activate this integration and describes the data that can be reported.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved