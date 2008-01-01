What's included?
What is Amazon Athena?
Serverless, interactive query service to query data and analyze big data in Amazon S3 using standard SQL.
Get started!
Start monitoring Amazon Athena by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!
Check out our Amazon Athena documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
New Relic offers an integration for reporting your Amazon Athena data. This documentation explains how to activate this integration and describes the data that can be reported.
