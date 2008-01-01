What's included?
Dashboard 1
Alert Quality Management quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Alert Quality Management observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Alert Quality Management (AQM) focuses on reducing the number of nuisance incidents so that you focus only on alerts with true business impact. This reduces alert fatigue and ensures that you and your team focus your attention on the right places at the right times.
For more information view the implementation guide.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Alec Isaacson (New Relic), Andrew Faria (New Relic)
Support
Built by New Relic
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.