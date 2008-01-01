  • Log in
Reduce the volume of nuisance incidents with the Alert Quality Management dashboard and process.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Alert Quality Management quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Alert Quality Management

Alert quality management KPI dashboard

Alert Quality Management screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Alert Quality Management observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Implementation guide

The implementation guide will show you how to implement the AQM process, including the webhook required to generate the data that feeds this dashboard.

Alerts  
0

Alert Quality Management (AQM) focuses on reducing the number of nuisance incidents so that you focus only on alerts with true business impact. This reduces alert fatigue and ensures that you and your team focus your attention on the right places at the right times.

For more information view the implementation guide.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Alec Isaacson (New Relic), Andrew Faria (New Relic)

