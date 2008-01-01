slack-for-codestream

Slack is a messaging app for business that connects people to the information they need.

When you post a comment, issue, or feedback request, your teammates are notified via the activity feed, and potentially via email. Sometimes, though, you might want to share to Slack as well. This allows you to reach people who haven’t yet joined CodeStream, or maybe don’t spend a lot of time in their IDE.

Check out our documentation to connect New Relic CodeStream to your team's Slack channel.