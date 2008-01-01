  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilitySlack for CodeStream
slack-for-codestream

Slack for CodeStream

Connect New Relic CodeStream to your team's Slack channel.
Slack for CodeStream
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Documentation  
1
Slack for CodeStream observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Slack Integration Docs

Documentation about the New Relic - Slack CodeStream integration

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo
Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Slack is a messaging app for business that connects people to the information they need.

When you post a comment, issue, or feedback request, your teammates are notified via the activity feed, and potentially via email. Sometimes, though, you might want to share to Slack as well. This allows you to reach people who haven’t yet joined CodeStream, or maybe don’t spend a lot of time in their IDE.

Check out our documentation to connect New Relic CodeStream to your team's Slack channel.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved