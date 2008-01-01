What is Sinatra?

Free and open source software web application library and domain-specific language written in Ruby.

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Sinatra with the New Relic Ruby agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Sinatra.