ServiceNow Notifications

Send your New Relic alerts to ServiceNow
ServiceNow Notifications
ServiceNow is a software that helps companies manage digital workflows for enterprise operations.

Integrate New Relic with ServiceNow Incident-Management and automatically create and update incidents.

Check out our documentation to set up a ServiceNow notification channel and provide fast and consistent ways for the right personnel to be notified about incidents

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Matan Moser (New Relic), Ismail Azam (New Relic)

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

