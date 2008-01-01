microsoft-teams-for-codestream

Microsoft Teams helps bring people together so that they can get things done.

When you post a codemark your teammates will get notified via the activity feed, and potentially via email. Sometimes, though, you might want to share to Microsoft Teams as well. This would allow you to reach people who haven’t yet joined CodeStream, or maybe don’t spend a lot of time in their IDE.

Check out our documentation to learn how to connect New Relic CodeStream to your Microsoft Teams channel.