Microsoft Teams for CodeStream

Connect New Relic CodeStream to your Microsoft Teams channel.
Microsoft Teams for CodeStream
What's included?

Documentation  
1
Microsoft Teams for CodeStream observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Teams for CodeStream integration docs

Guide to help you get set up using New Relic's Microsoft Teams for CodeStream.

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Microsoft Teams helps bring people together so that they can get things done.

When you post a codemark your teammates will get notified via the activity feed, and potentially via email. Sometimes, though, you might want to share to Microsoft Teams as well. This would allow you to reach people who haven’t yet joined CodeStream, or maybe don’t spend a lot of time in their IDE.

Check out our documentation to learn how to connect New Relic CodeStream to your Microsoft Teams channel.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

