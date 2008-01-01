What is Lambda-go (aws-lambda-go)?

Libraries, samples, and tools to help Go developers develop AWS Lambda functions.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Lambda-go (aws-lambda-go) with the New Relic Go agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Lambda-go (aws-lambda-go).