Connect New Relic CodeStream to GitHub.
GitHub for CodeStream observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation Docs

How to set up GitHub with Codestream

GitHub is a code hosting platform for version control and collaboration. It lets developers and others work together on projects from anywhere.

With CodeStream you can create, review, and merge GitHub PRs without ever leaving your IDE. All with full source-tree and full file access, your favorite keybindings, and all the code intelligence embedded in your development environment.

Check out our documentation to learn how to connect New Relic CodeStream to GitHub.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
New Relic

Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

