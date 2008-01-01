What is GCP Firebase Database?

An efficient, low-latency solution for mobile apps that require synced states across clients in real time.

Get started!

Start monitoring GCP Firebase Database by connecting Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to New Relic!

Check out our GCP Firebase Database documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for GCP Firebase Database.