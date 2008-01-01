What is Express?

Web application framework built for Node.JS with full functionality and interaction with common APIs.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Express with the New Relic Node.js agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your Node application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Express.