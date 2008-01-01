  • Log in
Documentation  
Installation Docs

View production telemetry and troubleshoot errors from your IDE

New Relic CodeStream Demo

See New Relic CodeStream in action

What is New Relic CodeStream?

New Relic CodeStream helps dev teams discuss, review, and understand code.

Get started!

New Relic CodeStream supercharges development workflows by putting collaboration tools in your IDE. It supports pull requests from GitHub, BitBucket and GitLab, issue management from Jira, Trello, Asana and 9 others, observability from New Relic One and Pixie, and provides code discussion that ties it all together, integrated with Slack, MS Teams, email, and in-editor notifications.

With the New Relic One integration:

  • Click from Errors Inbox right to the code that caused it in your IDE
  • Step through stack-traces and method calls, navigating to specific lines of code
  • Add production logging on the fly, and see the results, without leaving your editor
  • Discover recent errors assigned to you, assign errors, and update their status
  • View telemetry such as error rate, throughput and executions/sec for a given method

Install the extension for VS Code, Visual Studio, and all JetBrains editors.

Check out the documentation

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
New Relic

