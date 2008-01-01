What's included?
Documentation 1
Dashboard 0
This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is Azure VPN Gateways?
Used to send encrypted data between on-premises infrastructure and Azure services.
Get started!
Start monitoring Azure VPN Gateways by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!
Check out our Azure VPN Gateways documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
More info
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Azure VPN Gateways.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic
Support
Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.