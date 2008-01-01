  • Log in
Azure Containers

Monitor Azure Containers by connecting Azure to New Relic
Azure Containers
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Azure Containers quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Azure Container Instances

Azure Container Instances screenshot 0
Alerts  
1
Azure Containers observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90% for at least 10 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Azure Containers observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Azure Containers installation docs

Monitor Azure Containers by connecting Azure to New Relic.

What is Azure Containers?

Framework for building and running microservice applications on Azure.

Get started!

Start monitoring Azure Containers by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!

Check out our Azure Containers documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Azure Containers.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
