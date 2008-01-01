What's included?
Dashboard 1
Azure Containers quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Alerts 1
Azure Containers observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.
High CPU Utilization
This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90% for at least 10 minutes.
Documentation 1
Azure Containers observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
What is Azure Containers?
Framework for building and running microservice applications on Azure.
Get started!
Start monitoring Azure Containers by connecting Microsoft Azure to New Relic!
Check out our Azure Containers documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
