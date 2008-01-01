What's included?
Documentation 1
Dashboard 0
Alerts 0
What is AWS Redshift?
Fully managed data warehouse used to analyze all your data using standard SQL and your existing Amazon Business Intelligence tools.
Get started!
Start monitoring AWS Redshift by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!
Check out our AWS Redshift documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
