What is AWS Lambda?

Zero-administration compute platform for back-end web developers that runs your code for you in AWS cloud.

Start monitoring AWS Lambda by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS Lambda documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS Lambda.