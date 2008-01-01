  • Log in
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
AWS DynamoDB quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

AWS DynamoDB

AWS DynamoDB screenshot 0
Alerts  
1
AWS DynamoDB observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High Average Request Latency - Query

This alert is triggered when the average request for query is above 100ms.

Documentation  
1
AWS DynamoDB observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

AWS DynamoDB installation docs

Monitor AWS DynamoDB by connecting AWS to New Relic.

What is AWS DynamoDB?

Fully managed NoSQL cloud database that supports both document and key-value store models.

Get started!

Start monitoring AWS DynamoDB by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS DynamoDB documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS DynamoDB.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

