What is AWS Direct Connect?

Establish a private, secure connection to AWS that runs outside of your ISP.

Get started!

Start monitoring AWS Direct Connect by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS Direct Connect documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS Direct Connect.