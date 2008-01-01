  • Log in
AWS Connect

Monitor AWS Connect by connecting AWS to New Relic
AWS Connect
What's included?

Documentation  
1
AWS Connect observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

AWS Connect installation docs

Monitor AWS Connect by connecting AWS to New Relic.

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What is AWS Connect?

Build cloud-based omnichannel support centers to serve customers dynamically.

Get started!

Start monitoring AWS Connect by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS Connect documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS Connect.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
