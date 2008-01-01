What is PySQLite?

pysqlite is a Python interface to the SQLite 3.x embedded relational database engine.

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments PySQLite with the New Relic Python agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your Python application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

