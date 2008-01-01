What is Hapi?

Hapi is a lightweight and highly scalable backend server support built in Node.js.

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Hapi with the New Relic Node.js agent, and allows you to instantly monitor your Node application with out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts. Further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Hapi.

EOL notice

We're discontinuing support for several capabilities in November 2021, including Hapi versions prior to Hapi 19.2. For more details, including how you can easily prepare for this transition, see our Explorers Hub post.