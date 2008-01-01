What's included?
Fastly CDN - Error Count by POP
Excessive errors from a specific Fastly POP may indicate content deliver issues Alert examines error count and checks for 3σ (standard deviations) Exceeding 3σ must exist for at least 5 minutes before the condition will trigger a notification
Fastly CDN - Response Time (ms) by POP
Excessive response time may impact customer experience Alert examines response time in milliseconds and checks for 3σ (standard deviations) Exceeding 3σ must exist for at least 5 minutes before the condition will trigger a notification
Fastly helps people stay better connected with the things they love. Fastly’s edge cloud platform enables customers to create great digital experiences quickly, securely, and reliably by processing, serving, and securing our customers’ applications as close to their end-users as possible — at the edge of the internet. Fastly’s platform is designed to take advantage of the modern internet, to be programmable, and to support agile software development with unmatched visibility and minimal latency, empowering developers to innovate with both performance and security. Fastly’s customers include many of the world’s most prominent companies, including Pinterest, The New York Times, and GitHub.
For more information or support, please go to https://support.fastly.com/
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Simon Wistow (Fastly), Josh Biggley (New Relic)
Support
Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.