  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityDocker
docker

Docker

Monitoring Docker is critical to get instant performance metrics for containerized applications across your entire environment. Install New Relic Docker monitoring quickstart to proactively instrument Docker with New Relic integration.
Docker
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Documentation  
1
Docker observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Docker installation docs

Docker is a set of platform as a service products that use OS-level virtualization to deliver software in packages called containers.

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo
Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

How to monitor Docker with New Relic?

Our Docker monitoring integration automatically collects metrics for Docker containers running on hosts that have the New Relic infrastructure monitoring agent installed. The integration imports all the labels associated with the containers and helps you to group by the metadata associated with those labels.

Our monitoring quickstart lets you filter down to see all the processes running inside a container using the New Relic “contained” attribute. In addition, you can pinpoint the CPU, memory, and I/O used by any process within a container.

Why monitor Docker with New Relic?

New Relic's Docker monitoring quickstart empowers you to get a 360° visibility for your apps, server infrastructure, and Dockerized containers—all in one place. Since your team is likely charged with delivering high-quality software that yields a great customer experience, monitoring Docker is essential. It allows you to keep up that customer experience with your users remaining unaffected by any changes to platforms, tools, languages, or frameworks.

With our Docker monitoring integration, you can easily identify which container is running which app, and quickly solve any issues. Install the New Relic Docker quickstart today to get instant performance metrics for containerized applications across your entire environment.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved