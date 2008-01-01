How to monitor Docker with New Relic?

Our Docker monitoring integration automatically collects metrics for Docker containers running on hosts that have the New Relic infrastructure monitoring agent installed. The integration imports all the labels associated with the containers and helps you to group by the metadata associated with those labels.

Our monitoring quickstart lets you filter down to see all the processes running inside a container using the New Relic “contained” attribute. In addition, you can pinpoint the CPU, memory, and I/O used by any process within a container.

Why monitor Docker with New Relic?

New Relic's Docker monitoring quickstart empowers you to get a 360° visibility for your apps, server infrastructure, and Dockerized containers—all in one place. Since your team is likely charged with delivering high-quality software that yields a great customer experience, monitoring Docker is essential. It allows you to keep up that customer experience with your users remaining unaffected by any changes to platforms, tools, languages, or frameworks.

With our Docker monitoring integration, you can easily identify which container is running which app, and quickly solve any issues. Install the New Relic Docker quickstart today to get instant performance metrics for containerized applications across your entire environment.