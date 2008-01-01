What is AWS Route53 Resolver?

Create and configure endpoints in AWS Route 53.

Get started!

Start monitoring AWS Route53 Resolver by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!

Check out our AWS Route53 Resolver documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AWS Route53 Resolver.