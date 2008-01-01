What's included?
What is AWS Lambda?
Zero-administration compute platform for back-end web developers that runs your code for you in AWS cloud.
About this integration
The New Relic AWS Lambda Telemetry extension allows users to send telemetry data straight from their lambda functions into New Relic, with no need to set up triggers or connect Amazon CloudWatch.
