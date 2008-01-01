  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityAWS Lambda Telemetry Extension
aws-lambda-telemetry-extension

AWS Lambda Telemetry Extension

Monitor AWS Lambda by connecting AWS to New Relic
AWS Lambda Telemetry Extension
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
AWS Lambda Telemetry Extension quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Lambda Extensions

Lambda Extensions screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
AWS Lambda Telemetry Extension observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

AWS Lambda Telemetry Extension installation docs

Send telemetry data to New Relic from your lambda functions in AWS

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

What is AWS Lambda?

Zero-administration compute platform for back-end web developers that runs your code for you in AWS cloud.

About this integration

The New Relic AWS Lambda Telemetry extension allows users to send telemetry data straight from their lambda functions into New Relic, with no need to set up triggers or connect Amazon CloudWatch.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Joseph Counts

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved