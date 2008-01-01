What is Passenger?

Web application server with support for several platforms, and can run standalone or integrate with other servers.

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments Passenger with the New Relic Ruby agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Passenger.