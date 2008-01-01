  • Log in
Integrating DagsHub and New Relic enables you to analyze and monitor machine learning training metrics in real-time. You can visualize your metrics in a New Relic dashboard, create custom metrics and set alerts to notify you of events and incidents happening during your training runs.
What's included?

DagsHub quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

DagsHub metrics dashboard

DagsHub metrics dashboard screenshot 0
DagsHub observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

DagsHub Docs

Documentation on the workings of the DagsHub integration

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

DagsHub is a platform for data scientists and machine learning engineers to version and sync their data, models, experiments, and code. It allows you and your team to easily share, review and reuse your work, providing a GitHub-like experience for machine learning. DagsHub is built on popular open-source tools and formats, making it easy to integrate with the tools you already use like New Relic.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
