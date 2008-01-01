What's included?
What is F5?
F5 is a family of software and hardware products designed around application availability, access control, and security.
Use New Relic's F5 BIG-IP integration to collect and send inventory and metrics from your F5 BIG-IP instance, where you can aggregate and visualize key performance metrics.
We collect data at the system, application, pool, pool member, virtual server, and node levels.
Follow the F5 monitoring integration documentation to get started.
