What's included?
Dashboard 1
Datazoom quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Datazoom observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
The Datazoom quickstart provides a fast and easy launching point into video metrics built on top of New Relic One dashboards, allowing you to gain insights about your viewers, content, ads and your platform's performance. Customize the dashboard to use only the metrics that fit your goals and easily edit metric calculations and tailor them to your needs.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
Datazoom, New Relic
Support
Built by the community
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.