  • Log in
banner-left
Instant ObservabilityCisco IP SLA Operations
cisco-ip-sla-operations

Cisco IP SLA Operations

Easily install a curated dashboard to monitor the health of your Cisco IP SLA Operations with New Relic's Network Monitoring.
Cisco IP SLA Operations
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Cisco IP SLA Operations quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Cisco IP SLA Operations

Cisco IP SLA Operations screenshot 0
Alerts  
1
Cisco IP SLA Operations observability quickstart contains 1 alert. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Cisco IP SLA Operation Status

This alert monitors the status of all active Cisco IP SLA Operations and will trigger when the latest sense code for a single operation is not equal to 'ok' for at least 60 seconds.

Documentation  
1
Cisco IP SLA Operations observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Network SNMP collection installation docs

Install Network Monitoring for SNMP data collection using a simple Docker container.

The Cisco IP SLA Operations quickstart provides a dashboard that gives you a holistic view of your configured IP SLA operations in your Cisco ecosystem. Use this quickstart together with New Relic's Network Monitoring feature to visualize anomalies and/or bottlenecks in your network.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Marc Netterfield, Zack Mutchler

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved