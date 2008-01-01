  • Log in
BizTalk360

Integrate BizTalk Performance data with NewRelic from BizTalk360.
BizTalk360
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
BizTalk360 quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

BizTalk360

BizTalk360 screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
BizTalk360 observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

BizTalk360

BizTalk360 brings integration with New Relic and has the capability to provide deep performance analytics of your configured BizTalk environment.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

What's BizTalk360?

BizTalk360 is a one-stop tool for administration, monitoring and application performance management (APM) of BizTalk environments.

To be able to use the integration with New Relic from BizTalk360, you must have :

  • New Relic License to be configured in BizTalk360 Application. Download the latest version of BizTalk360 from here
  • BizTalk360 Platinum license .
  • You must be a Super User in your BizTalk360 application to configure the New Relic environment in BizTalk360

Below are some of the important performance metrics you can see in your Newrelic dashboard.

  • BizTalk and SQL Server Health

    • CPU Usage
    • Memory Usage
    • Disk Free Space
    • Average Disk Queue Length
    • Network Performance

  • Host Performance

    • Host Instance performance by CPU
    • Host Instance Performance by Memory
    • CPU Consuming Host Instances
    • Top 10 Memory Consuming Host Instances

  • BizTalk Messaging Performance

    • BizTalk Host Performance
    • Documents Receive/Second
    • Documents Processed/Second
    • Inbound Latency (Sec)
    • Outbound Latency (Sec)
    • Outbound Adapter Latency (Sec)

  • Throttling Performance

    • Message delivery Throttling State
    • Message Publishing Throttling State
    • Message Delivery Outgoing Rate
    • Message Delivery Incoming Rate
    • Active Instance Count

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

BizTalk360, Raja Sreenivasan

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

Get started today for free.

