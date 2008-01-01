What's included?
Dashboard 1
BGP Routing Neighbors quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
BGP Routing Neighbors observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
The BGP routing neighbor quickstart provides a dashboard that gives you a summary of the current state of your BGP neighbor connections. Use this quickstart together with New Relic's Network Monitoring feature to use SNMP data to visualize changes to the state of your network.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Marc Netterfield
Support
Verified by New Relic
Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.