BGP Routing Neighbors

Easily install a curated dashboard to monitor the health of your BGP neighbor relationships with New Relic's Network Monitoring.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
BGP Routing Neighbors quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

BGP Neighbor Summary

BGP Neighbor Summary screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
BGP Routing Neighbors observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Network SNMP collection installation docs

Install Network Monitoring for SNMP data collection using a simple Docker container.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

The BGP routing neighbor quickstart provides a dashboard that gives you a summary of the current state of your BGP neighbor connections. Use this quickstart together with New Relic's Network Monitoring feature to use SNMP data to visualize changes to the state of your network.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Marc Netterfield

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
