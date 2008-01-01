  • Log in
Check out New Relic's Apache quickstart and gain a more comprehensive understanding of your servers' performance with customized dashboards including: total requests per second, servers reporting, worker status, and more.
What's included?

Apache httpd quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Apache

Apache screenshot 0
Apache httpd observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Apache monitoring integration

Free and open-source cross-platform web server software, released under the terms of Apache License 2.0.

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Understanding Apache httpd

The Apache HTTP Server is a free and open-source, secure, efficient, and extensible HTTP web server for the Windows and UNIX operating systems.

What should you look for in an Apache HTTP Server Monitor?

An Apache monitor offers developers critical information to help them paint a complete picture of a web server's performance. Such data includes error analytics, host-related resource metrics, throughput metrics, latency metrics, resource utilization metrics, and activity metrics.

Our Apache quickstart include out-of-the-box dashboards and alerts, including data such as:

  • Servers reporting
  • Total requests per second
  • Requests per second by server
What makes New Relic's quickstart unique?

Our monitoring features an intuitive design that allows developers to look up their preferred performance-related data quickly, efficient issue resolution process, and combines practicality and usability.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
