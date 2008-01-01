Scalable, single click development environments with WayScript

Spin up customizable development environments which integrate Docker, Kubernetes, New Relic, and all your third-party dev tooling in a single click.

What is WayScript

WayScript is an Internal Developer Platform (IDP) that enables scalable, single click development environments. The platform empowers early stage, high growth engineering teams with scalable, modern infrastructure so they can focus on product instead of battling Ops.

Why WayScript

Help your development team ‘shift left’ with WayScript. Instantly connect your environments to New Relic for standardized observability in pre-production, staging, and production.

WayScript is self-hosted, air-gapped, & SOC-2 Type 2 compliant and spins up in under 1 hour on your AWS.

Benefits

Instant infrastructure in a box

Increases internal tooling output by 50%

Standardized, secure cloud-hosted developer environments

Observability in pre-production, staging, and production environments

Developer productivity and innovation

Rapid Internal Tooling, API Development, and Process Automation

Getting started

Requirements

See here for self-hosted requirements: https://wsxdocs.wayscript.com/hosting/self-hosting