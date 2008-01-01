  • Log in
WayScript is an Internal Developer Platform (IDP) that enables scalable, single click development environments. Connect your environments to New Relic in minutes.
What's included?

Documentation  
1
WayScript observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Get started with WayScript

See how to create a workspace, add a lair, and build your first tool.

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Scalable, single click development environments with WayScript

Spin up customizable development environments which integrate Docker, Kubernetes, New Relic, and all your third-party dev tooling in a single click.

What is WayScript

WayScript is an Internal Developer Platform (IDP) that enables scalable, single click development environments. The platform empowers early stage, high growth engineering teams with scalable, modern infrastructure so they can focus on product instead of battling Ops.

Why WayScript

Help your development team ‘shift left’ with WayScript. Instantly connect your environments to New Relic for standardized observability in pre-production, staging, and production. 

WayScript is self-hosted, air-gapped, & SOC-2 Type 2 compliant and spins up in under 1 hour on your AWS.

Benefits
  • Instant infrastructure in a box
  • Increases internal tooling output by 50%
  • Standardized, secure cloud-hosted developer environments
  • Observability in pre-production, staging, and production environments
  • Developer productivity and innovation
  • Rapid Internal Tooling, API Development, and Process Automation
Getting started
Requirements

See here for self-hosted requirements: https://wsxdocs.wayscript.com/hosting/self-hosting

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Verified by New Relic

Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

