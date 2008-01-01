What's included?
Scalable, single click development environments with WayScript
Spin up customizable development environments which integrate Docker, Kubernetes, New Relic, and all your third-party dev tooling in a single click.
What is WayScript
WayScript is an Internal Developer Platform (IDP) that enables scalable, single click development environments. The platform empowers early stage, high growth engineering teams with scalable, modern infrastructure so they can focus on product instead of battling Ops.
Why WayScript
Help your development team ‘shift left’ with WayScript. Instantly connect your environments to New Relic for standardized observability in pre-production, staging, and production.
WayScript is self-hosted, air-gapped, & SOC-2 Type 2 compliant and spins up in under 1 hour on your AWS.
Benefits
- Instant infrastructure in a box
- Increases internal tooling output by 50%
- Standardized, secure cloud-hosted developer environments
- Observability in pre-production, staging, and production environments
- Developer productivity and innovation
- Rapid Internal Tooling, API Development, and Process Automation
Getting started
- Get started with WayScript. See how to create a workspace, add a lair, and build your first tool.
- Docs: https://wsxdocs.wayscript.com
- What is an Internal Developer Platform?
Requirements
See here for self-hosted requirements: https://wsxdocs.wayscript.com/hosting/self-hosting
