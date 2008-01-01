What's included?
Dashboard 1
Sybase quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Sybase observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
Quickstart for Sybase monitoring
Sybase is a relational database software solution.
New Relic Sybase quickstart features
With monitoring statistics enabled, you can observe key metrics such as the number of connections, execution times, statement cache, process activity, threads, and more.
Sybase Quickstart instructions
Check out nri-db to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Sybase.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Peter Nguyen
Support
Built by the community
Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.