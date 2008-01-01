  • Log in
Sybase

Monitor SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise (Sybase)
Sybase
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Sybase quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Sybase - SAP ASE

Sybase - SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise statistics.

Sybase - SAP ASE screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Sybase observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

New Relic Integration - Database

Monitor SAP Adaptive Server Enterprise (Sybase)

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo
View repo

Quickstart for Sybase monitoring

Sybase is a relational database software solution.

New Relic Sybase quickstart features

With monitoring statistics enabled, you can observe key metrics such as the number of connections, execution times, statement cache, process activity, threads, and more.

Sybase Quickstart instructions

Check out nri-db to learn more about New Relic monitoring for Sybase.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Peter Nguyen

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
