Quickly monitor your Snowflake application by tracking performance issues with a full end-to-end view of distributed traces.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Snowflake quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Snowflake

Snowflake screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
Snowflake observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Bytes Spilled to Local Storage

This alert is triggered when the bytes spilled to local storage are above 500 during 5 minutes.

Bytes Spilled to Remote Storage

This alert is triggered when the bytes spilled to remote storage are above 500 during 5 minutes.

Failed Queries

This alert is triggered when the failed queries are above 5 during 5 minutes.

Queued Queries

This alert is triggered when queries being queued are above 5 during 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
Snowflake observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Snowflake integration documentation

Quickly monitor your Snowflake application by tracking performance issues with a full end-to-end view of distributed traces

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for Snowflake

Monitor your Snowflake application with our Infra agent in a complex environment and stay on top of performance issues.

Why monitor Snowflake?

The performance monitoring tool for Snowflake helps you monitor the entire infrastructure and identifies the critical issues in your Snowflake application. Snowflake performance monitoring enables you to get a complete overview of Snowflake errors and know when and where your Snowflake application slows down. Some key components are:

  • Monitor Snowflake applications can be used to create rich and varied user interfaces running within a browser by using Infra agent.
  • Help you identify issues that are truly important and quickly resolve them. Gain knowledge of performance issues in advance and thus giving you ample time to avoid application downtime.
  • Scalable error monitoring without affecting production flow.
  • Maintain a low latency and fast throughput.
  • View the overall health of your production environment in order to quickly identify and resolve problems with crippled services.
  • Performance provides you with the information you need to not only prioritize critical performance issues, but also trace them down to the root cause and solve them more quickly.
  • Monitor your warehouse performance of Snowflake.

What’s included in this quickstart?

With our Snowflake quickstart, you get:

  • Alerts (Disk Spillage, Queries being queued, Failed Queries).
  • Dashboards (credit usage, query performance, longest queries etc).
  • Monitor Queries executed.
  • Monitor warehouse performance.
  • Optimize costs-whether that’s expensive queries, users running many queries, or warehouses that contribute the most to your bill.
  • Detect potential security issues and failed logins.
  • Monitor and alert on custom Snowflake data.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
