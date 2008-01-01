What's included?
Dashboard 1
Network Data Ingest and Cardinality quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Network Data Ingest and Cardinality observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
The Network Data Ingest and Cardinality quickstart provides a dashboard with several pages dedicated to analyzing both overall ingest and cardinality of telemetry from Network Performance Monitoring.
How to use this quickstart
Authors
New Relic, Zack Mutchler
Support
Verified by New Relic
Need help? Find the author's support resources under What's included. Or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.