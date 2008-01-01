  • Log in
Nagios

Run your custom Nagios scripts and see the data in New Relic
What's included?

Nagios quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Nagios

Nagios observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Nagios

Nagios is a free and open-source computer-software application that monitors systems, networks and infrastructure.

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Use the New Relic Nagios On Host Integration to run Nagios custom scripts and display the data in New Relic.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Jakub Kotkowiak

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
