Monitor Memcached with New Relic's On Host Integration.
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
Memcached quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Memcached

Memcached screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Memcached observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Memcached

Open-source distributed memory caching system to reduce the number of calls to external databases or APIs.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Official New Relic quickstart for Memcached Use this quickstart together with the New Relic Memcached On Host Integration to get insight into the performance of your Memcached instances.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic, Daniel Gola

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
