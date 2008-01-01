What's included?
What is AlloyDB?
A fully managed PostgreSQL-compatible database service for your most demanding enterprise database workloads. AlloyDB combines the best of Google with one of the most popular open-source database engines, PostgreSQL, for superior performance, scale, and availability.
Get started!
Start monitoring AlloyDB by connecting Google Cloud Platform (GCP) to New Relic! Check out our AlloyDB documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for AlloyDB.
