  • Log in
banner-left
Instant Observability.NET
dotnet

.NET

Learn more about .NET Framework, the importance of monitoring .NET, the ideal features of a .NET monitor, and the unique value of New Relic's .NET quickstart.
.NET
Install now
Install now
banner-right

What's included?

Dashboard  
1
.NET quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Dotnet

.NET

Dotnet screenshot 0
Alerts  
4
.NET observability quickstart contains 4 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

Apdex Score

This alert is triggered when the Apdex score is below 0.5 for 5 minutes

High CPU Utilization

This alert is triggered when the CPU Utilization is above 90%.

Memory Usage

This alert is triggered when Memory usage is above 90%

Transaction Errors

This alert is triggered when the the transactions fail more than 10% of the time in 5 minutes.

Documentation  
1
.NET observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

.NET installation docs

A developer platform with tools and libraries for building web, mobile, desktop, games, IoT, cloud, and microservices.

Comprehensive monitoring quickstart for .NET

.NET Framework is a software product developed by Microsoft. It is a platform used on the Microsoft Windows operating system to build desktop and web applications and supports many programming languages.

Why monitor .NET?

.NET monitoring is an essential activity in .NET software development that enables software developers to observe the performance of an application in real-time. .NET monitoring enables a swift intervention if issues arise while the application runs.

What should you look for in a .NET Monitor?

An ideal .NET Performance Monitor must offer comprehensive and actionable information that software developers need to troubleshoot an application successfully. Some key components are:

  • Preemptive performance monitoring
  • Comprehensive full-stack performance monitoring
  • Intimate code insights
  • Granular error identification mechanism
  • Comprehensive .NET Framework, Common Language Runtime (CLR), and Internet Information Services (IIS) monitoring
What’s included in this quickstart:
  • High-value alerts
  • Code-related insights that acquaint developers with the intricate details of their application’s health and status by providing detailed information on errors, database queries, and transaction traces
  • Alerts that proactively inform developers about the status of their applications
What makes this quickstart unique?

With this quickstart, you can monitor health and status in one place, focus on the most important information, and enable preventative maintenance strategy.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Install now
Install now
Authors

New Relic, Emil Hammarstrand

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
View repo
Build your own
Build your own
Related resources

Get started today for free.

Sign Up
Sign Up
Get Demo
Get Demo
About UsLeadershipCareersSocial ImpactNewsroomCustomersPartner ProgramInvestor RelationsSuppliers PortalSecurityESGContact Us
Follow us
Terms of ServiceDCMA PolicyPrivacy NoticeCookie PolicyUK Slavery Act
FrançaisDeutsch
©2008-22 New Relic, Inc. All rights reserved