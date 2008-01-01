What's included?
Dashboard 2
Dapr quickstart contains 2 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
Dapr observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
The Dapr quickstart allows you to add meaningful dashboards to New Relic that highlight key aspects of the Dapr platform.
A guide on how to set-up New Relic for distributed tracing with Dapr can be found here.
