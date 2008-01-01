  • Log in
Dapr is a portable, event-driven runtime that makes it easy for any developer to build resilient, stateless and stateful applications that run on the cloud and edge and embraces the diversity of languages and developer frameworks.
What's included?

Dashboard  
2
Dapr quickstart contains 2 dashboards. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

Dapr System Services Dashboard

Dapr System Services Dashboard screenshot 0
Documentation  
1
Dapr observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Installation docs

How-To Set-up New Relic for distributed tracing.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

View repo

The Dapr quickstart allows you to add meaningful dashboards to New Relic that highlight key aspects of the Dapr platform.

A guide on how to set-up New Relic for distributed tracing with Dapr can be found here.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

Harry Kimpel

Support
Built by the community

Need help? Visit our community forum, the Explorers Hub to find an answer or post a question.

Collaborate on this quickstart
View repo
Get started today for free.

