CakePHP

Monitor CakePHP with New Relic's PHP agent
CakePHP
What's included?

Dashboard  
1
CakePHP quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.

PHP

PHP screenshot 0
Alerts  
3
CakePHP observability quickstart contains 3 alerts. These alerts detect changes in key performance metrics. Integrate these alerts with your favorite tools (like Slack, PagerDuty, etc.) and New Relic will let you know when something needs your attention.

High duration

This alert is triggered when the total duration of the web transaction is longer than 10 seconds during 5 minutes

High error rate

This alert is triggered when the error percentage of web transactions is higher than 5% during 5 minutes

Low throughput

This alert is triggered when the throughput is 0 for 5 minutes

Documentation  
1
CakePHP observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

CakePHP installation docs

PHP open-source web framework that follows the model–view–controller approach, modeled after the concepts of Ruby on Rails.

What is CakePHP?

Get started!

Leverage community expertise and instantly get value out of your telemetry data. This quickstart automatically instruments CakePHP with the New Relic PHP agent, and allows you to further leverage New Relic's APM capabilities by setting up custom dashboards, errors inbox, transaction tracing, and service maps.

More info

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for CakePHP.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

