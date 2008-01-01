What's included?
Dashboard 1
AWS Elasticsearch quickstart contains 1 dashboard. These interactive visualizations let you easily explore your data, understand context, and resolve problems faster.
Documentation 1
AWS Elasticsearch observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.
Alerts 0
This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.
What is AWS Elasticsearch?
Fully managed services for deploying and managing Elasticsearch implementations on AWS.
Get started!
Start monitoring AWS Elasticsearch by connecting Amazon Web Services (AWS) to New Relic!
Check out our AWS Elasticsearch documentation to instrument your cloud service and manage the stability, scalability, and reliability of your systems with New Relic's infrastructure monitoring capabilities.
How to use this quickstart
