Instant ObservabilityAmazon CloudWatch Metric Streams
amazon-cloudwatch-metric-streams

Amazon CloudWatch Metric Streams

Use Amazon CloudWatch to monitor your AWS services with New Relic
Amazon CloudWatch Metric Streams
What's included?

Documentation  
1
Amazon CloudWatch Metric Streams observability quickstart contains 1 documentation reference. This is how you'll get your data into New Relic.

Amazon CloudWatch Metric Streams installation docs

Faster telemetry from Amazon CloudWatch for all AWS Services and custom namespaces without API throttling.

Dashboard  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any dashboards. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Alerts  
0

This quickstart doesn't include any alerts. Do you think it should?
You can edit this quickstart to add helpful components. View the repository and open a pull request.

Why Amazon CloudWatch Metric Streams?

With New Relic's AWS Metric Streams integration, you only need a single service, AWS CloudWatch, to gather all AWS metrics and custom namespaces and send them to New Relic.

Get started!

Check out the documentation to learn more about New Relic monitoring for more than 50 AWS services.

How to use this quickstart

  • Sign Up for a free New Relic account or Log In to your existing account.
  • Click the install button.
  • Install the quickstart to get started or improve how you monitor your environment. They’re filled with pre-built resources like dashboards, instrumentation, and alerts.
Authors

New Relic

Support
Built by New Relic

Need help? Visit our Support Center or check out our community forum, the Explorers Hub.

Collaborate on this quickstart
Related resources

