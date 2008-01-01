synthetics-user-step-execution

What's included?
What is Synthetics monitoring?
Synthetic monitoring is a suite of automated, scriptable tools to monitor your websites, critical business transactions, and API endpoints. You can simulate user traffic to proactively detect and resolve outages and poor performance of critical endpoints before your customers notice.
What is a User Step Execution
Step monitors are advanced monitors which require no code to set up and allow you to test critical flows of your website.
The monitor can be configured to:
- Assert text
- Assert title
- Assert an element
- Click an element
- Dismiss a modal
- Double click an element
- Hover an element
- Navigate to a URL
- Secure a credential
- Select from a dropdown
- Type text
How to use this quickstart
